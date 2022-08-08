Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week

Having been met with total resistance thus far in their pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, Chelsea are still pushing, with further bids planned in the coming days.

This is not the first time the Foxes have held out until their valuation of a player is met. Chelsea know they must raise their bid if they wish to bring the defender in this window and, seeing as they plan to bid again, they may be set to do just that.

IMAGO / PA Images

On Monday, Ben Jacobs again reported on new details surrounding this transfer saga. Though their first two bids have been rejected essentially out of hand, Chelsea are still confident and wish to hold more discussions this week with Leicester.

Jacobs reported that, while players swaps have been discussed by Chelsea, Leicester themselves prefer a straight-cash offer, with a fee of around £85 million widely reported as where their 'not-for-sale' stance would begin to soften.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Fofana himself is highly interested in the move, which is making Chelsea confident in their pursuit. His contract was recently renewed but he is there to be had should a suitable bid come in.

The Frenchman feels the second offer from Chelsea was reasonable and, upon its rejection, again reiterated his desire to depart the King Power.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Barring any major developments, Brendan Rodgers plans to continue to pick the Frenchman. Chelsea will need to raise their offer substantially if they wish to pry him from Leicester.