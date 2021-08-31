August 31, 2021
Report: Chelsea Set to Complete Saul Niguez Signing on Season-Long Loan Move

The Blues are set to get their man.
Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline, according to reports.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge recently.

As per Mail Online, Saul is set to complete his move to Chelsea.

sipa_33502932 (1)

The deal will see the midfielder join on a season-long loan move and the Blues will have an option to buy after the loan spell.

Fabrizio Romano continued to report that Chelsea are '100 per cent' focused on a deal for the Spaniard and a deal is a 'work in progress'.

It was also reported recently that while the La Liga side are ready to let the midfielder leave on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, they are struggling to find a suitable replacement for Saúl, who has been on Chelsea's radar in recent weeks.

sipa_34781087

It was revealed in Spanish media earlier that Saul's departure is 'closer than ever' but was later reported that Chelsea's pursuit of Saul was 'over'.

However, there has been another turn in the tale as the Spaniard is on his way to Stamford Bridge after all.

The Blues still have some way to go to seal a deal but it appears that they will land their man.

