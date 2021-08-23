Report: Chelsea Set to Earn €10M for Sale of Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta

Atalanta are set to pay Chelsea €10 million for defender Davide Zappacosta ahead of a permanent deal this summer, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is on the verge of leaving Chelsea after four years at the club, two of which have been spent out on loan in Italy.

Zappacosta attracted interest from Fiorentina and Atalanta this summer but the latter have managed to agree a deal with Chelsea to acquire the wing-back.

Photo Mairo Cinquetti - LaPresse

He spent the season on loan at Genoa last year and will return to Serie A for the 2021/22 campaign. Zappacosta is set to sign a four-year deal according to the latest reports.

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed the fee which Atalanta will pay Chelsea for Zappacosta. They will pay a fee of €10 million for Italian wing-back.

Zappacosta is due in Italy on Monday ahead of his medical examinations which are expected to take place on Tuesday.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Ike Ugbo is set to follow Zappacosta out of Stamford Bridge later this week. He is close to finalising a permanent move to Genk for €7.5 million fee.

In terms of incomings for Chelsea, the future of Kurt Zouma could depend on whether the Blues make a move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde before the August 31 deadline.

