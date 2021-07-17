Report: Chelsea Set to Enter the Race for Manchester United Target Raphael Varane

Chelsea are set to enter the race for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who is attracting interest from Manchestr United, according to reports.

The Blues have previously been linked with a move for the French international.

As per MARCA via Madrid Zone, Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race for the defender.

(Photo by Oscar J Barroso/Sipa USA)

It appears that the Manchester club are the more likely destination for Varane, who has reportedly agreed a contract with United.

However, Chelsea could look to hijack the deal as they search for reinforcements this window.

Kurt Zouma has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side looking a likely destination.

Fellow defender Marc Guehi is also set to leave Chelsea, with a move to Crystal Palace on the horizon.

(Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

The Blues have also set their sights on Sevilla's Jules Kounde this summer as an alternative to Varane.

It has been reported previously that Chelsea had made an 'important approach' in their bid to sign Kounde, and the Blues are thought to hold an upper hand in the race to secure the defender's services.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos is another name linked with the London club but Chelsea will have to offload players first as they have many defenders in the current squad.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube