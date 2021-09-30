Report: Chelsea Set to Enter Race for Villarreal Star Pau Torres

Chelsea are looking at Villarreal defender Pau Torres as an alternative to Jules Kounde, and as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season, along with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva.

Therefore, the Blues are looking to Torres as a replacement as per 90min.

The Blues had previously been linked with Torres as they were in for defensive improvements during the summer but a failed bid for Kounde led to Trevoh Chalobah remaining as the back-up option in defence.

Chelsea have maintained an impressive record of clean sheets since Thomas Tuchel's managerial appointment in January, in the Premier League and in Europe but could still be in the market for more reinforcements.

Thomas Tuchel allowed Kurt Zouma to depart for West Ham at the end of the transfer window and failed to replace the French international.

Chelsea also failed in a bid for Achraf Hakimi in the summer from Inter Milan as the Moroccan decided to instead move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Torres has been in fine form for Villarreal and his country Spain as he has attracted interest from accross Europe.

The defender reportedly rejected the chance to move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, deciding to play Champions League football with Villarreal.

