Report: Chelsea Looking to Finalise Imminent Deal With Defender

September 27, 2021
Report: Chelsea Set to Finalise 'Imminent' Andreas Christensen Deal

Chelsea are keen to finalise an imminent deal with Andreas Christensen.

The Danish defender signed for the Blues back in 2012 and has made his way up the ranks to become one of their most consistent starters. 

At just 25-years-old he still has many years ahead of him, with the club working hard to keep him on their books for the foreseeable future.

According to CBS Sports, Christensen's contract renewal is a top priority, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

It is believed Chelsea will then move onto rewarding fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger with an extension at the club.

Christensen joined the Blues from Brondby nine years ago and has made 134 senior appearances for the club since then.

He also spent two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, which saw him play consistent football in the Bundesliga before returning to his parent club in 2017.

The Dane's time at Chelsea has seen great success. He possesses winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup.

It was clear from his early years at the Blues that he would soon be a great asset for them in the future, especially considering the fact he was awarded with the club's Young Player of the Year award in 2018.

Christensen has kept five clean sheets so far this season, having played only seven games in all competitions.

He will be looking to make it six on Wednesday evening as Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

