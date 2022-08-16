Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon
Chelsea continues to pursue Frank Lampard's star youngster Anthony Gordan despite having two previous bids rejected by Everton.
According to news outlet Football Insider, Chelsea are now prepared to up their bid to £50 million to bring Gordan to Stamford Bridge.
The 21-year-old has become interested in joining the Blues and expressed his desire to leave the Merseyside club.
Everton will look to keep Gordon at the club after Richarlison was sold to Spurs and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out injured leaving the Toffees with very few attacking options.
Gordon still has three years left on his current contract after signing a new five-year deal back in 2020.
The youngster broke onto the scene this year with four goals and two assists after helping Everton stay in the Premier League narrowly avoiding relegation.
Read More
Chelsea is not the only Premier League club that is after the England youngster, both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United both have expressed their interest in signing Gordon as well.
Everton has also been keen on Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley, and Conor Gallagher, The Blues look to keep Gallagher this season but are willing to offload both Batshuayi and Barkley this summer.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest