Report: Chelsea Set to Let Trevoh Chalobah Leave on Season-Long Loan Following Impressive Pre-Season

Chelsea are set to let Trevoh Chalobah leave the club on a season-long loan move after the defender impressed in pre-season, according to reports.

The defender has impressed under Thomas Tuchel in pre-season but is set for another loan move.

As per Football.London, Chalobah will be allowed to leave Chelsea on a season-long loan move this summer.

The defender has featured in each of Chelsea's pre-season matches and looked comfortable in Tuchel's system.

However, with Chelsea set to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, Chalobah would find himself further down the pecking order at the club.

The report states that the Blues are looking to send Chalobah to a club that will play him as a central defender, not in midfield, as this is where Chelsea see his long term future at the club.

Therefore, Chelsea are willing to let Chalobah leave on a season-long loan.

Photo by SIPA USA

The defender has spent each of the last three seasons out on loan. Firstly, he joined Ipswich Town in the Championship. Next came a move to Huddersfield Town, also in the Championship.

Last season was Chalobah's most impressive loan spell as he looked comfortable in Ligue 1, playing for FC Lorient.

Tuchel admitted that he was aware of Chalobah from his time at Lorient as Tuchel faced the defender with his PSG side.

What has Tuchel said about Chalobah?

Speaking on Chalobah, Tuchel previously said: "We know him from Lorient and he did very well in pre-season as we wanted to continue in the back three. It was a good match."

