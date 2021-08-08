Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Set to Let Chalobah Leave on Season-Long Loan

The Blues have made their decision.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are set to let Trevoh Chalobah leave the club on a season-long loan move after the defender impressed in pre-season, according to reports.

The defender has impressed under Thomas Tuchel in pre-season but is set for another loan move.

As per Football.London, Chalobah will be allowed to leave Chelsea on a season-long loan move this summer.

The defender has featured in each of Chelsea's pre-season matches and looked comfortable in Tuchel's system.

However, with Chelsea set to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, Chalobah would find himself further down the pecking order at the club.

The report states that the Blues are looking to send Chalobah to a club that will play him as a central defender, not in midfield, as this is where Chelsea see his long term future at the club.

Therefore, Chelsea are willing to let Chalobah leave on a season-long loan.

sipa_32169941

The defender has spent each of the last three seasons out on loan. Firstly, he joined Ipswich Town in the Championship. Next came a move to Huddersfield Town, also in the Championship.

Last season was Chalobah's most impressive loan spell as he looked comfortable in Ligue 1, playing for FC Lorient.

Tuchel admitted that he was aware of Chalobah from his time at Lorient as Tuchel faced the defender with his PSG side.

What has Tuchel said about Chalobah?

Speaking on Chalobah, Tuchel previously said: "We know him from Lorient and he did very well in pre-season as we wanted to continue in the back three. It was a good match."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1004567732 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Let Trevoh Chalobah Leave on Season-Long Loan Following Impressive Pre-Season

1004494385 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic Responds to Pre-Season Holiday Criticism

sipa_33393091
Transfer News

Report: Lionel Messi Set to Undergo PSG Medical Amid Chelsea Interest

sipa_33393091
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Deny Lionel Messi Approach Amid PSG Links

sipa_33393100
Transfer News

Lionel Messi Yet to Make Decision on Future Amid Chelsea And PSG Links

sipa_31511906
News

Didier Drogba Confirms Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Transfer

Good ebening
News

'You Snooze, You Lose' - Villarreal Boss Unai Emery Previews UEFA Super Cup Clash Against Chelsea

pjimage
Transfer News

Jorginho Delivers Verdict on Chelsea-Bound Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Medical