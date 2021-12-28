Report: Chelsea Set to Make 'First Approach' for Everton's Lucas Digne

Chelsea are readying their first move for Everton defender Lucas Digne, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave Goodison Park in the January transfer window after falling out-of-favour with boss Rafa Benitez.

He has been previously linked with a switch to Chelsea, with Everton prepared to let him depart on loan.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea suffered a setback on Tuesday regarding left-back Ben Chilwell. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season after the club confirmed he will need knee surgery following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in November against Juventus.

"After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in collaboration with their knee specialist, took the decision to attempt a conservative rehab approach," read a club statement.



"Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair."

IMAGO / PA Images

Now Chelsea are considering their options ahead of the January transfer market. As per Fabrizio Romano, Digne is ready to leave Everton and the Blues could opt to make a 'first approach' with his camp over a possible loan switch to west London.

Thomas Tuchel's side also have Emerson Palmieri and Ian Maatsen out on loan, so they have the option of recalling either full-back should they need to.

Chilwell's absence for the remainder of the season is a blow, but Chelsea are already on the case to find solutions to their problems which can only be a good sign.

