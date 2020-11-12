Chelsea are set to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in January.

Frank Lampard's side didn't make an official move in the summer despite splashing the cash, having spent in excess of £200 million on new arrivals.

West Ham wanted 'Bank of England' money for Rice if they were to part ways with the 21-year-old, with Chelsea heavily interested.

But now Football Insider claim that Chelsea are planning to contact the Hammers in the winter transfer window, however will only do so should they manage to offload at least two senior stars.

Chelsea tried to offload Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso in the summer but failed, and will look to try to sell them once again in January to raise funds for the pursuit of Rice.

West Ham are well aware of Chelsea's interest in their prized-asset, and the Blues could look to offer a player-plus-cash deal for the England international.

Both Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori rejected summer loan moves to the London Stadium, but should Tomori not get game time up until January under Lampard, he could revisit his options of a move away which could help Chelsea in their quest to land Rice.

