Report: Chelsea Set To Make Move For Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen no longer at the club, Chelsea are in desperate need of centre-halves.

Jules Kounde and Matthijs De Ligt have had their names thrown out there, but now Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly has been added to a shortlist full of potential suitors.

The 31-year-old's agent was reportedly in London recently. Due to the high prices of Kounde and De Ligt, the Blues are enquiring about the possibility of bringing him in.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Koulibaly has made 317 appearances for Napoli since joining in 2014, however, his contract is out next summer, meaning there is potential for a deal to take place.

The focus at Stamford Bridge will be on finalising the Raphinha deal before then shifting the attention back to a defender (particularly a centre-back).

It is Todd Boehly's first summer as owner of Chelsea, and it looks set to be a big one to help Thomas Tuchel get back on track to success in the upcoming campaign.

It would show real intent by bringing in a dominant figure like Koulibaly, who would perfectly fit in the centre of the back-three. The only real weakness to his game is his pace, but that shouldn't be too much of an issue.

