Arsenal may be beginning to look over their shoulder when it comes to the race for Mykhailo Mudryk. Chelsea are starting to make some waves in the deal, but Arsenal do remain favourites.

Chelsea have turned their attention to new targets for the wing after it was revealed Rafael Leao is now set to sign a new deal at AC Milan. Leao was a priority target for Chelsea.

Mudryk is a target for Arsenal with the two having already bid twice for the player, but Chelsea are now hoping to steal a march.

Chelsea are very interested in Mykhailo Mudryk. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Tom Roddy of Times Sport, Chelsea are set to meet with Shaktar Donetsk in the coming days to discuss a move for their winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea want a winger and have done since Todd Boehly took over the club, Rafael Leao was a target but now he's off the market the club have to look elsewhere.

Mudryk has been described as the perfect winger but Arsenal do currently have the edge over Chelsea in the deal. The Gunners are moving ahead, and it's unlikely Chelsea stand a chance unless the deal falls apart.

Chelsea are still expected to try and will have some plans in place in case the deal does fall apart.

Mudryk is open to joining Arsenal for the moment, but is likely to want to join Chelsea too if the opportunity ever presents itself.

