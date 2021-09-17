Report: Chelsea Set to Miss Out on Milan Skriniar Transfer Depsite Romelu Lukaku Recommendation

Milan Skriniar has reportedly asked his agent to start negotiations with Inter Milan regarding a new deal at the club amid interest from Chelsea.

The Slovenian was linked with the Blues after Romelu Lukaku recommended Chelsea sign the defender.

However, as per Calciomercatio via Sport Witness, 'talks are on' regarding a new contract, which he should sign.

SIPA USA

The Belgian played with Skriniar as the Milan club lifted the Serie A title last season and he has now suggested that Chelsea make a move for the strong centre back.

But, a contract has been offered to the defender. The deal is said to be until 2025, dealing both Chelsea and London rivals Tottenham a blow in their pursuit of the defender.

The news comes as Antonio Rudiger could be set to join Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer, with contract talks in London proving difficult.

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

It is thought that the Blues will then reignite their interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who they failed to sign in the previous transfer window if Rudiger departs - an alternative to Skriniar.

Chelsea let Kurt Zouma depart for West Ham in the summer, so have a space to fill in their defensive line despite the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube