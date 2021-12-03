Report: Chelsea Set to Offer AC Milan Malang Sarr Ahead of January Transfer

Chelsea are set to offer Malang Sarr to AC Milan in January as they look for potential suitors for the defender in January, according to reports in Italy.

Sarr has found game time limited so far this season, only making one Premier League appearance.

As per Tuttosport via sempremilan.com, Chelsea could offer AC Milan the chance to sign Sarr in the winter window.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

This comes as the Italian club are looking for a new central defender following an injury to Simon Kjaer.

Tuttosport state that Sarr is 'one of the profiles' that could be offered to the Italian club as he has 'barely played', opening the door to a January exit.

The Rossoneri have a fantastic relationship with Chelsea, having previously signed Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud on permanent transfers, whilst Tiemoue Bakayoko is on loan in Milan.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The report does not state whether a move will be a permanent or loan deal but Chelsea attempted to loan the defender to the Serie A earlier in the season but a move to Bologna never materialised.

It was previously reported that AC Milan's rivals Inter are 'close' to signing Sarr in January on loan, however their city rivals could now be in the mix to sign the defender in the winter transfer window.

