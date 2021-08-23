Report: Chelsea Set to Raise €17.5M in Summer Sales Following Double Departure

Chelsea are looking to generate funds worth €17.5 million by selling Ike Ugbo and Davide Zappacosta, according to reports.

Atalanta are set to complete permanent deal for Zappacosta this summer, though the wing-back did also attract interest from Fiorentina.

The 29-year-old is on the verge of leaving Chelsea after four years at the club, two of which have been spent out on loan in Italy.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to receive €10 million from Atalanta for Zappacosta, while Genk are set to complete a permanent deal for Ike Ugbo for a fee worth €7.5 million.

Ugbo has decided to join Genk this summer, despite late interest from Marseille and is set to complete his move following a medical later this week.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances and it has previously been reported that the forward has agreed terms with Genk ahead of a move.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Turkish side Besiktas and Eredevise duo Feyenoord and PSV had also approached Chelsea, but the pair were not as keen on signing Ugbo on a permanent deal.

Chelsea need to offload a few players to trim their wage budget and make space in the squad before announcing fresh arrivals following the capture of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Sevilla defender Jules Koundé is a priority target for the Blues with just over a week left before the transfer window shuts, and Chelsea are reportedly in direct contact with the Spanish side with a concrete offer set to be made in the coming days.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube