Report: Chelsea Set to Receive Offers for Levi Colwill in Summer

Chelsea are set to receive offers for youngster Levi Colwill in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues man has been on loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town in the current campaign, where has thoroughly impressed.

It is his first loan spell away from the World and European Champions, and his performances for the Terriers have now attracted attention from other sides who may wish to sign him.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to receive offers for Colwill in the summer thanks to his form for Huddersfield this season.

It is believed that a number of sides from the Premier League and across Europe are interested in signing the 19-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Colwill has featured 26 times for the Terriers in all competitions, with two goals and one assist to his name as a central defender.

His contributions to the side have been very beneficial, with Huddersfield currently sitting fourth in the Championship as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League, having previously featured in the top flight of English football in 2019.

IMAGO / News Images

There was speculation back in January that Chelsea may recall the defender amid interest from Leicester City, but a gametime clause in his contract meant he was unable to rejoin the Blues halfway through the season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also said to be keen on having the youngster at the club for preseason this summer, especially if he continues to impress at Huddersfield this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube