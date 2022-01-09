Report: Chelsea Set to Receive Verdict as to Whether or Not They Can Sign Dest in January

Chelsea are set to learn as to whether a potential signing for Barcelona wing-back Sergiño Dest will be possible in January, as the Catalan giants will 'hold vital meeting' with the US international on Sunday, according to reports.

The west London side are without both Reece James and Ben Chilwell due to injury and are looking for reinforcement wing-back options for the remainder of the season.

Despite having made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, Dest's 2021/22 campaign so far has been hampered with injuries and with the arrival of Dani Alves, the Dutch-born star could be keen for a move away.

As per the Sunday Mirror, via Express Online, Barcelona are set to meet with Dest on Sunday, with the Catalan side unsure as to whether or not they should sell the player.

Dest is currently valued at £17 million and, at 21-years-old, could be a good investment for the future at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that the US international would like to stay in Spain, but if an opportunity were to arise, he wouldn't be against a move to west London.

Also, with former Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech and fellow US international Christian Pulisic both under the management of Thomas Tuchel, Dest will have good options to link up on the right wing.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has his eye on the Barcelona man for his ability to operate on either flank, and his pace and attacking tendencies may be exactly what the Blues are after.

The European champions have also been linked with both Lucas Digne and Emerson Palmieri, who Tuchel is reportedly keen to recall from his loan spell at Lyon.

However, with both of the above players nearing 30-years-old, Dest could be the favourable option.

