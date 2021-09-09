September 9, 2021
Report: Chelsea Set to Revive Interest in Jules Koundé on One Condition

Money will matter.
Chelsea will be interested in signing Jules Koundé if Sevilla drop their asking price back to around €50 million, according to reports. 

The Blues decided against adding the 22-year-old to their ranks despite being heavily linked with the defender until the very end of the summer transfer window.

With the west Londoners failing to reach an agreement with Sevilla over a transfer fee for the France international, a move fell apart despite reports suggesting that Koundé has agreed personal terms with Chelsea since July.

However, as per ESPN, Chelsea would be willing to re-enter the race to land the young centre-half if his current side lower their asking price back to €50 million.

It had emerged that Chelsea thought they had a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee, believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made Chelsea back out of a deal, as they decided to switch their focus on other targets.

The potential signing of Koundé had been discussed among Tuchel and the club's senior players, but Chelsea did not raise their offer for the Frenchman this summer.

It has been stated previously that the Blues will reassess the situation in January after failing to seal a move for Koundé, who will spend a third season in the Spanish top-flight.



