Report: Chelsea Set to Secure Raheem Sterling Signing By Next Week

A turbulent start to the transfer window seems to be coming to an end as Chelsea plan to finalise their deal for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

The England international has been Thomas Tuchel's number one target since before the summer began.

Sterling in action for Man City last season. IMAGO / News Images

According to reports from The Independent, the Blues are 'down to the final details' of the £45million move, with a potential £10million in add-ons, after talks opened with the forward only a couple of weeks ago.

Tuchel wants the 27-year-old to join the squad for their pre-season tour of the USA, which means the deal will need to be completed before they leave for their training camp in Los Angeles next week.

The number 7 has contributed 109 goals and 77 assists for Man City in 337 appearances, whilst winning four Premier League titles along the way.

Sterling up against Reece James. IMAGO / Sportimage

Should everything go as planned, Sterling will become Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly's first male signing, and perhaps a sign for the supporters that the club is coming out the other side of a disappointing 8 months.

