Report: Chelsea Set to Sell N'Golo Kante Next Summer Amid Real Madrid & PSG Interest

Chelsea are reportedly willing to let N'Golo Kante leave the club next summer.

The Frenchman arrived at the Blues in 2016 from Leicester City and has since been one of world football's best players.

His notable performances in the Champions League last season have left many suggesting he should win this year's coveted Ballon d'Or.

According to Fichajes via Sports Mole, the 30-year-old may be allowed to depart the West London side in the 2022 summer transfer window.

It is believed that Chelsea are excited about young prospects Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour, who are on loan at Crystal Palace and Norwich respectively.

The club feel they would both be potential replacements should Kante leave.

With the midfielder consistently producing world class performances, the Blues would expect to receive a large sum from any clubs willing to secure his services.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both PSG and Real Madrid are said to be interested in the French international, with his current contract set to expire in 2023.

Sine joining five years ago, Kante has won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and the Super Cup.

He was also the recipient of this year's UEFA Midfielder of the Year award, which was presented to him before kick off against Zenit last week.

So far, he has made six appearances this season and even got himself on the scoresheet against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Kante also started in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus' goal being the difference between the two sides.

