Report: Chelsea Set To Sign Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Chelsea are finally set to land their man, as reports are suggesting the deal is about to be done for Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea have been working on the signing of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku since the summer, and they are now extremely close to finalizing the deal.

Nkunku has already done a medical with Chelsea, and all that was effectively left to be done on the deal was the agreement between the two clubs. That deal is now very close to be doing done.

Christopher Nkunku will become a Chelsea player.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is very close to signing for Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Christopher Nkunku, as the club now have an agreement in place with RB Leipzig.

The agreement is set to be more than the €60million release clause on Nkunku's contract, which is something Chelsea wanted to bypass in order to ensure the signing happened.

All that's left in the deal now is for contracts to be signed, and as stated by Fabrizio, it will be, "here we go" very soon.

The deal is expected to see Christopher Nkunku sign next summer as opposed to in January, but he will be a Chelsea player officially in the next couple of days.

A great deal for Chelsea, who are building a team that can really look to complete in the next few seasons.

The deal is imminent, with only contracts left. Christopher Nkunku will be a Blue, as Chelsea are finally inches away from getting their man.

