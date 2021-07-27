Report: Chelsea Set to Sign Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on Free Transfer

Chelsea will complete the signing of former England shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli in the next 48 hours, according to reports.

Following the expiration of his contract with Fulham, the 29-year-old turned down the opportunity to join Aston Villa, and will serve as backup to first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number-two spot in goal.

Bettinelli was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate during the 2017/18 campaign after a series of excellent displays for Fulham, whom he left on loan to sign for Dartford and Accrington in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

According to The Daily Mail, the Champions League winners are set to complete a deal for the London-born goalkeeper, who will add to the Blues' homegrown group ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Chelsea have found their replacement for Willy Caballero, who departed the club this summer, in Bettinelli, who spent the previous campaign on loan at Middlesbrough.

The shot-stopper is due to undergo his medical at Cobham in the next 48 hours before the signing is confirmed and made official.

(Photo by Mike Jones/News Images/Sipa USA)

Bettinelli amassed 41 appearances across all competitions for Neil Warnock's side as the North Yorkshire club earned a 10th-place finish in the Championship last term.

This will mark Chelsea's first signing of the summer, and Thomas Tuchel's side will be keen to further strengthen their ranks before the transfer market closes on August 31.

A move across west London is a huge step-up for Bettinelli, who has sealed a big move to a Premier League giant for the first time in his career.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube