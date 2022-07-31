Report: Chelsea Set To Sign Three More Players This Summer

Chelsea have already brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but with the gaps in defence still showing, Todd Boehly and co are on the search for three new recruits.

Koulibaly is expected to fill the boots of Antonio Rudiger but with Andreas Christensen's spot yet to be manned, along with the potential departures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, the Blues have a lot of work to do.

Wesley Fofana has made Thomas Tuchel's list. IMAGO / NurPhoto

A report on Sunday morning from Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, has claimed that the club are targeting two centre backs and a wing-back before the transfer window closes on the 1st of September.

That means those at Stamford Bridge have exactly one month to procure the players they need, but also that they'll be going into the new season without a full squad with the Premier League opener against Everton next weekend.

However, following the loss of Jules Kounde to Barcelona, it is clear that securing their targets is proving a very difficult task this summer and now the London outfit are looking at their fourth and fifth choices.

PSG's Presnel Kimpembe is also a target. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe are being pursued by Chelsea, but the former's side doesn't want him to leave and the latter is asking for too much money.

Everything suggests it is going to be a rather nail-biting end to the summer window for supporters this year.

