Report: Chelsea Lining up £130M Erling Haaland Bid

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Set to Submit £130M Haaland Bid

The Blues are making their moves.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are lining up a bid of £130 million for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has returned to Germany for pre-season as the German club look to keep hold of the player, but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea, who see signing the striker as the clubs' 'dream signing' this summer.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are ready to submit a £130 million straight cash bid to lure the player to London this summer.

Haaland slanting

The figure is as high as owner Roman Abramovich is willing to go and the Blue will turn to alternatives if they cannot secure Haaland for this amount.

Dortmund have already rejected a proposal including Tammy Abraham and with the Blues unwilling to offer Timo Werner in a deal, a straight cash offer will be made.

Haaland reportedly wants to stay in Germany this summer, having bought a new house in Dortmund, dealing Chelsea a blow.

Haaland 11

The striker's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland are aware of 'concrete interest' from Chelsea this summer as Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year with it being claimed that Dortmund are commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer, so the Blues look to test Dortmund's resolve with a £130 million bid.

The transfer saga is set to continue as the Blues look for a way to seal the signature of the striker this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes up reinforcements to his Champions League winning squad for next season.

 Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

0_Stamford-Bridge
News

Chelsea Cut Ireland Pre-Season Trip Short Following COVID-19 Scare

Haaland 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Lining up £130M Erling Haaland Bid

sipa_32843026
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Keep an Eye' on PSG Defender Prensel KimpembeDraftPublish

sipa_33329784 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Expecting' to Sell Timo Werner This Summer

E67ZHzwXsAEh83c
News

Revealed: What Happened in Chelsea's Behind Closed Doors Friendly

300px-Stamford_Bridge_Clear_Skies
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea's Pre-Season Clash Against Droheda United Was Cancelled

300px-Stamford_Bridge_Clear_Skies
News

Breaking: Chelsea's Pre-Season Match Against Drogheda United Called Off

0_GettyImages-1231080873
News

Lewis Bate Pens Farewell Chelsea Message and Teammates Respond