Report: Chelsea Set to Walk Away From Jules Kounde Deal After Sevilla Raise Asking Price

Chelsea are willing to walk away from their proposed deal to sign Jules Kounde this summer after Sevilla raised their asking price despite a 'verbal agreement', according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side were waiting to make their move for the 22-year-old until they sold Kurt Zouma, who eventually completed a £29.8 million switch to West Ham on Saturday evening.

It left the door open to push on with the pursuit of Kounde and it was previously claimed Chelsea had struck a €50 million agreement plus add-ons with Sevilla for Kounde.

But with the window closing on Tuesday, Chelsea are ready to U-turn on the transfer due to Sevilla's change in stance.

According to the Athletic, Chelsea have halted their pursuit and aren't expected to revive their interest unless Sevilla reduce their demands.

It's claimed Chelsea thought they had an agreement in place over a fee, but Sevilla are now wanting a further €15 million for the central defender.

Chelsea will not increase their offer for the 22-year-old and a deal won't be looked at unless they reduce their demands. Tuchel's side are happy to stick with their current options at the back and could wait until January to assess the situation.

Sevilla's change in stance has reportedly changed due to the sale of Zouma to West Ham over the weekend. Due to the little time left in the window, the Spanish side are 'concerned' of finding a replacement should they allow Kounde to make the switch to west London.

