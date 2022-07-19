Report: Chelsea Set to Win Race For England Wonderkid Defender Zak Sturge

Chelsea have been working on finalising a deal for Brighton youngster Zak Sturge since the transfer window opened, and will now be hoping all of their hard work is about to pay off.

The left-back made an impression on multiple Premier League sides after a strong campaign for the U18s last season, but the Blues have been able to fight off interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United to secure his signature.

Sturge playing for England youth. IMAGO / Focus Images

Sturge left Brighton and Hove Albion before completing a move away from the club, but with having had a deal in the works for a while with Thomas Tuchel and co, there wasn't much of a risk.

The latest report provided by Nathan Gissing, has explained that personal terms with the 18-year-old are 'very close' to being agreed and he could in fact be signing his new contract in the 'coming days'.

Whilst Chelsea have been extremely busy this summer, with attempting to close various important incomings particularly in defence, it is thought that the England international won't be working his way into the first team just yet.

Sturge putting his body on the line. IMAGO / Focus Images

Cobham Academy has boasted many successes, including current players such as Reece James and Mason Mount, so the promising pathway is there for Sturge to follow once he arrives at Stamford Bridge.

The details of the agreement are yet to be disclosed but nevertheless, it is some positive news for supporters amid the a chaotic transfer window.

