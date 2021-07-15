Report: Chelsea Set Kurt Zouma Asking Price Amid AS Roma Interest

Chelsea have set their asking price for defender Kurt Zouma amid interest from AS Roma, according to reports.

The defender is 'expected to leave' Chelsea this summer, with several clubs showing interest in the French defender.

As per French journalist Loic Tanzi, Chelsea would ask for more than €30 million to sell Zouma this summer.

The 26-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel targeting a centre-back signing before the start of next season, the France international could end his seven-year association with the Champions League winners.

Chelsea have been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Brighton man Ben White as Tuchel looks for reinforcements this window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already failed in a bid for the defender this summer whilst London rivals Tottenham are said to be interested in acquiring Zouma.

Everton have also shown interest in Zouma, having spent a season on loan at the Toffee's in the past and this could be a potential option for the Frenchman.

However, it looks like the most likely destination for the 26-year-old would be Rome, where he would link-up with former boss Jose Mourinho.

Zouma recorded 36 appearances across all comeptitions for the Blues last term and was a threat from set pieces, netting five goals across the season.

However, his fortunes changed under Tuchel as the Blues switched to three at the back and Zouma saw his game time limited.

With new arrivals expected, the defender could find himself heading for the exit door this summer.

