Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Aston Villa Midfielder Douglas Luiz

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea turn their attention to signing a new midfielder with a potential free agent in mind.

Todd Boehly and his team have had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana, spending over £200 million. 

Chelsea now turns their attention to the January window despite spending heavily in the summer. 

Graham Potter

Now that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked and Graham Potter has been appointed as the new Chelsea manager, the Blues will look to rebuild and shape the team in Potter's ideals. 

According to Birmingham Live, Chelsea has taken an interest in Aston Villa's defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz. 

Luiz was sort after by various Premier League teams towards the end of the summer transfer window with Arsenal pushing the hardest to sign the Brazilian on transfer deadline day. 

With the 24-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Blues could try and sign Luiz on a free transfer if the Brazilan decides he doesn't want to extend his stay with Aston Villa. 

Douglas Luiz

Luiz joined the West Midlands club for a fee of £15 million from Manchester city despite playing a single game for the current Champions of England. 

During his time at Manchester City, Luiz spent all of his time out on loan at Spanish side Girona where the Brazilan would then impress. 

Since Joining Aston Villa, Luiz has racked up 117 games for the club, scoring seven goals in the process from his defensive role.

