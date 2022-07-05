Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bayern Munich's French World Cup Winner Benjamin Pavard

French Defender Benjamin Pavard could be leaving the German Champions this summer with Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid all showing great interest. 

 According to Florian Plettenberg, talks over the World Cup winner's future with Bayern Munich are currently ongoing. Both parties can imagine a departure from the club shortly. 

Benjamin Pavard

 The 26-year-old played a versatile role last season, playing a mixture of right back and centre back this could be something for Thomas Tuchel to look at as the future of Cesar Azpilicueta is still unknown.  

The Spanish defender looks keen to join Barcelona after making 474 appearances for the Blues and becoming club captain. The 32-year-old is not the only one pushing for a move to Barcelona, Marcos Alonso is also looking to join the Spanish giants where they will find former teammate Andreas Christensen. 

Azpi pre-match

This may leave Chelsea with an even bigger defensive issue which could tempt the Blues to try and sign the versatile defender. This will add Pavard to the massive list of defenders the Blues look to bring to Stamford Bridge. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea has already made Matthijs De Ligt their primary target to bring in this summer and has been in constant contact with Juventus. However Pavards club Bayern Munich is said to now be one of the favorites to sign the Dutch defender. 

Read More Chelsea News

Matthijs De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt Has ‘Verbally’ Agreed to Join Bayern Munich This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis27 minutes ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

‘Player Is Probably Keen’ - Pundit on Everton Signing Chelsea’s Armando Broja

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Agree £45M Fee With Manchester City for Raheem Sterling

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have a 5-Year Contract Ready for Matthijs de Ligt to Sign Despite Bayern Munich’s Interest

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
imago0162052971h
News

Chelsea Well-Represented at Pride In London Occasion As The Event Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

By Kieran Neller16 hours ago
Pulisic USA
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Ask For Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic In Matthijs de Ligt Discussions

By Stephen Smith18 hours ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt 'Wants' To Join FC Bayern Munich

By Stephen Smith20 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Be' Willing To Join Chelsea, Who Are Yet To Make An Offer

By Stephen Smith20 hours ago