Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Show Interest in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry

Chelsea have shown an interest in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry should the former Arsenal man be available on a free transfer, according to reports in Germany.

The winger's contract expires in 2023 and could leave the Bundesliga giants for nothing next season.

As per SportBILD via Sport Witness, Chelsea are looking into the potential acquisition of the German.

imago1010052726h

The report states that Gnabry wants a pay increase to be on similar terms to Leroy Sane and Kinglsey Coman but Bayern Munich 'aren't keen' on offering him those terms.

Chelsea are therefore showing interest in the Germany international, who grew up in London.

Read More

It is stated that he ‘likes the city of London’, the suggestion being that he would be more than open to the move to Stamford Bridge as a result.

imago1010046579h

However, it remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea would make a move for the winger in the future as they have a huge number of options in forward areas with Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all options.

It looks like some of these players would have to leave before Thomas Tuchel's side look to add in any more attackers, with Armando Broja also potentially returning from a loan move in the future.

Gnabry was not a success in England, failing to make an impact at Arsenal following disappointing loan spells, including one with West Bromwich Albion.

However, this could  be one to keep an eye on in the future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010052726h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Show Interest in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry

By Nick Emms
just now
imago1007028497h
News

Report: Chelsea Squad Surprised at Thomas Tuchel Selection Decision Since Champions League Final

By Nick Emms
11 hours ago
imago1009991014h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Believed He Was Fit & Wanted to Start for Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

By Nick Emms
12 hours ago
imago0047246855h
News

'We're Done' - Frank Lampard's Message to Jody Morris Before Chelsea Dismissal

By Nick Emms
12 hours ago
imago1010077947h
News

Report: Chelsea Could Wear Club World Cup Winners Badge in FA Cup

By Nick Emms
13 hours ago
imago1010005013h
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Will Next Wear Gold Club World Cup Badge After Premier League Decision

By Nick Emms
13 hours ago
imago1010079764h
News

Christian Pulisic 'Really Looking Forward' to Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms
14 hours ago
imago1003119009h
News

Belgium Coach Thierry Henry Confused as to Why Chelsea Signed Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms
14 hours ago