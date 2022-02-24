Report: Chelsea Show Interest in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry

Chelsea have shown an interest in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry should the former Arsenal man be available on a free transfer, according to reports in Germany.

The winger's contract expires in 2023 and could leave the Bundesliga giants for nothing next season.

As per SportBILD via Sport Witness, Chelsea are looking into the potential acquisition of the German.

The report states that Gnabry wants a pay increase to be on similar terms to Leroy Sane and Kinglsey Coman but Bayern Munich 'aren't keen' on offering him those terms.

Chelsea are therefore showing interest in the Germany international, who grew up in London.

It is stated that he ‘likes the city of London’, the suggestion being that he would be more than open to the move to Stamford Bridge as a result.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea would make a move for the winger in the future as they have a huge number of options in forward areas with Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all options.

It looks like some of these players would have to leave before Thomas Tuchel's side look to add in any more attackers, with Armando Broja also potentially returning from a loan move in the future.

Gnabry was not a success in England, failing to make an impact at Arsenal following disappointing loan spells, including one with West Bromwich Albion.

However, this could be one to keep an eye on in the future.

