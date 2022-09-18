Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bundesliga Star Moussa Diaby

Chelsea is amongst six other Premier League clubs who have taken interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.

Despite the summer transfer window coming to a close, Chelsea still looks to scout out their next purchase. 

The Blues had a busy summer this year bringing in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Kouliably and a few promising youngsters. 

Whilst letting the likes of Marcos Alonso, Billy Gilmour and Emerson depart the club on permanent deals.

Moussa Diaby

Chelsea now looks to keep an eye on 23-year-old Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. 

According to 90Min, Diaby has impressed Chelsea and various Premier League clubs after a recent spell of good form. 

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Frenchmen as well after Diaby scored against Atletico Madrid last week in the Champions League.

Last season the 23-year-old managed to rack up 31 goal contribution helping Bayer Leverkusen to secure third place in the Bundesliga and the all-important Champions League position.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

However, the German side has failed to replicate last year's performances as Diaby and his team currently sit 16th in Germany's top division after a string of losses and draws. 

Diaby is the second player the Blues will be looking at this season after sending out English youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan to the German side in order for the 21-year-old to get minutes on the pitch.  

