Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen

IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Chelsea have shown interest in Seria A duo Dusan Vlahoic and Victor Osimhen as they continue their search for a number nine.

The midfield is now the priority for Chelsea after they signed Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk last week for €100million, but they are still monitoring strikers on the market to bring into the squad.

Out and out strikers seem to be a dying breed in the modern game, with very few available on the market. Chelsea have however identified two and expressed their interest in them.

Them two players are Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea have expressed interest in both Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as they look to sign an out and out number nine for the future.

For January the most likely option would be a loan move for Dusan Vlahovic which is something that has been explored. Juventus are in financial trouble and they may look to sell the Serbian.

Victor Osimhen will be the talk of the summer and Chelsea are hoping they can speak the loudest and entice the player to join their project.

Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is the more likely target for January.

Osimhen is expected to cost around €100million and a bidding war is the likely outcome considering how many clunbs are interested. Manchester United are among those clubs.

Vlahovic is someone Chelsea may try for in January if they feel the financial side of things is possible after they have sorted out their midfield situation as that has now taken priority.

