Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen
The midfield is now the priority for Chelsea after they signed Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk last week for €100million, but they are still monitoring strikers on the market to bring into the squad.
Out and out strikers seem to be a dying breed in the modern game, with very few available on the market. Chelsea have however identified two and expressed their interest in them.
Them two players are Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen.
According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea have expressed interest in both Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as they look to sign an out and out number nine for the future.
Read More
For January the most likely option would be a loan move for Dusan Vlahovic which is something that has been explored. Juventus are in financial trouble and they may look to sell the Serbian.
Victor Osimhen will be the talk of the summer and Chelsea are hoping they can speak the loudest and entice the player to join their project.
Osimhen is expected to cost around €100million and a bidding war is the likely outcome considering how many clunbs are interested. Manchester United are among those clubs.
Vlahovic is someone Chelsea may try for in January if they feel the financial side of things is possible after they have sorted out their midfield situation as that has now taken priority.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Remain Very Interested In Vitor Roque
- Report: Chelsea Continue Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Bid For Moises Caicedo This Week
- Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Leandro Trossard
- Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million
- BREAKING: Chelsea Reach Agreement To Sign Mykhailo Mudryk
- Report: Chelsea In Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke