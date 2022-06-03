Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Show Interest in West Ham's Jarrod Bowen

Chelsea are looking into signing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has had a fine season in east London, scoring 18 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions.

As per 90min, Chelsea have joined a host of Premier League clubs in showing interest in Bowen.

imago1012045481h

The report states that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all shown interest in Bowen in recent weeks.

This comes as Thomas Tuchel is set to rebuild his Chelsea squad and could target the Englishman due to his goalscoring form last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the report continues to state that West Ham are readying a bumper new contract for their star following his first England call-up.

The Irons recognise the importance of sealing a deal as soon as possible to end interest from other clubs, with Liverpool also strong admirers of Bowen, whilst Newcastle United have previously been linked with a move for the West Ham star.

imago1012183293h

Previous reports have stated that the Chelsea forwards could be set for an exit if a sizeable offer comes in for any of them, with Tuchel less than impressed by the performances of his attackers this season as he could look to change the face of his frontline.

Romelu Lukaku could also be set for an exit this summer as his lawyer has met with Inter Milan to discuss a return to the Serie A.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea in the summer transfer window in terms of both outgoings and incomings.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Rejected Antonio Conte's Tottenham Due to Inter Preference

By Nick Emms53 minutes ago
imago1010999727h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Name Antonio Rudiger Best Moment Following Real Madrid Transfer

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011032440h (1)
News

Mason Mount Pens Emotional Antonio Rudiger Farewell Following Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1012407013h
News

Emerson Palmieri Makes Honest Admission About 'Good Club' Chelsea Ahead of Loan Return

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1012194349h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Name Antonio Rudiger Replacement Following Real Madrid Transfer

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011716735h (1)
News

Emerson Palmieri Hasn't Spoken to Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms16 hours ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prefer Romelu Lukaku Bayern Munich Switch Over Inter Milan Due to Robert Lewandowski Interest

By Nick Emms17 hours ago
imago1011716735h (1)
News

'Let's See What Happens' - Emerson Would Be 'Very Happy' With Chelsea Return After Lyon Loan

By Rob Calcutt18 hours ago