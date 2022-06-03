Report: Chelsea Show Interest in West Ham's Jarrod Bowen

Chelsea are looking into signing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has had a fine season in east London, scoring 18 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions.

As per 90min, Chelsea have joined a host of Premier League clubs in showing interest in Bowen.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report states that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all shown interest in Bowen in recent weeks.

This comes as Thomas Tuchel is set to rebuild his Chelsea squad and could target the Englishman due to his goalscoring form last season.

However, the report continues to state that West Ham are readying a bumper new contract for their star following his first England call-up.

The Irons recognise the importance of sealing a deal as soon as possible to end interest from other clubs, with Liverpool also strong admirers of Bowen, whilst Newcastle United have previously been linked with a move for the West Ham star.

IMAGO / PA Images

Previous reports have stated that the Chelsea forwards could be set for an exit if a sizeable offer comes in for any of them, with Tuchel less than impressed by the performances of his attackers this season as he could look to change the face of his frontline.

Romelu Lukaku could also be set for an exit this summer as his lawyer has met with Inter Milan to discuss a return to the Serie A.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea in the summer transfer window in terms of both outgoings and incomings.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube