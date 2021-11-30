Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Report: Chelsea Showing 'Enormous Interest' in Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

Author:

Chelsea have 'enormous interest' in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

The 22-year-old's contract at the Nou Camp currently runs until 2023 but he is attracting interest from clubs across Europe. 

One of those clubs is Chelsea. As per Sport in Spain, Araujo is in the Blues' sights and Barcelona are aware of the 'enormous interest' from the European champions. 

Chelsea are claimed to be ready to make a move next summer for the defender whose 'physical characteristics' have attracted the west London side. 

Liverpool are also showing interest in the Uruguayan but Barcelona are trying to tie him down to a new contract to secure his long-term future. 

Araujo wants to stay at the club but wants to be valued by Barcelona, reflected by his wage, which he knows he can earn more if he made a switch to England.

Chelsea have four out of contract defenders at the end of the season. Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all have their contracts expiring at the end of the current campaign. 

Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt have both also been liked with a switch to Stamford Bridge next year. 

