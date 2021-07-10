Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Joachim Andersen

The defender could be set to stay in west London.

Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Lyon defender Joachim Andersen this summer after an impressive Euro 2020 display, according to reports.

With rumours circulating around the future of Kurt Zouma at Chelsea, Andersen could be seen as a perfect replacement.

As per SunSport, Chelsea are one of several clubs that have been monitoring the process of the Danish international.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester and Crystal Palace are also interesed in the centre-back, who came on as a substitute in Denmark's 2-1 Euro 2020 semi-final loss.

Andersen is set for a move back to the Premier League, having impressed whilst on loan with Fulham last season and it is just a matter of time until he completes a move.

Lyon paid a club record £25 million for the Dane in 2019 and would be looking to break even when they sell the defender this summer.

Chelsea have been linked with several defenders this summer, most recently Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix and Sevilla's Joules Kounde as the Blues look to strengthen their squad.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

