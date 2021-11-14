Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Showing Interest in Real Madrid's Eder Militao

    Chelsea are showing an interest in signing Real Madrid's Eder Militao, according to reports. 

    The Brazilian centre-back joined the La Liga giants from Porto in 2019 and has made 57 appearances for them since. 

    However, it appears that Thomas Tuchel would like to try and convince the 23-year-old to join his Chelsea side. 

    According to Catalan news outlet El Nacional, Madrid president Florentino Perez has already turned down on offer from the Blues, which was said to be around £40 million.

    It is also reported that other European clubs are interested in signing the defender, who has featured 16 times so far this season for Los Blancos.

    However, it is believed that Perez would be keen to renew Militao's contract, which doesn't expire until 2025.

    Chelsea have been rumoured to be interested in signing a new top centre-back at the club, with various names across Europe being suggested. They were heavily linked with Sevilla's Jules Kounde throughout the summer, but were unable to reach an agreed fee with the Spanish club to sign him.

    The Blues have a number of first team players who will see their contracts expire next summer should they not extend their current deals. Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move away from west London after failing to extend his time at the club as of yet.

    Andreas Christensen is another key starter who is yet to sign a new deal, although it is believed an agreement will be reached soon.

    Chelsea will next face Leicester City.

