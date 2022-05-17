Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Showing Interest in Robert Lewandowski and Transfer is Not 'Impossible'

Chelsea are said to be showing an interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to reports. 

The Polish international has established himself as one of the world's best players in his position in recent years, scoring over 300 goals for the Bundesliga Champions since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2013. 

With questions being raised over the future of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, the west London side could make a move for Lewandowski in the summer. 

imago1012002863h

As per Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are showing an interest in the striker, a player that boss Thomas Tuchel is said to love.

The journalist reports that at the moment a prospective move is 'a long shot', with Lewandowski believed to want to join Barcelona.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea will also need to work out what they are going to do with Lukaku, who has been linked with a move back to Inter Milan just a year after he returned to west London last summer.

However while it may not seem likely at the moment, a transfer to Stamford Bridge is not 'impossible'.

imago1011952610h

Reports on Sunday revealed that the reigning World and European Champions 'could' be in contention to sign the Munich man this summer.

Lewandowski is believed to have told his current club that he wants to leave at the end of the season, having spent nearly ten years at the German giants.

As it stands Chelsea are unable to buy any new players as a result of the sanctions on Roman Abramovich but once their pending takeover has been completed, they will be able to operate in the transfer market once again.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011805019h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Rekindle Contact With Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Potential Summer Transfer

By Rob Calcutt43 minutes ago
imago1011574526h
News

Marina Granovskaia Set to Hold Further Talks With Todd Boehly as Chelsea Future Remains Undecided

By Rob Calcutt49 minutes ago
imago1009355678h (3)
News

Premier League Set to Give 'Green Light' to Todd Boehly's Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0152697060h
News

Trivago 'Confirm' Todd Boehly's Takeover of Chelsea With Welcome Tweet

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012046218h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Leading Race for Raphinha After Chelsea Negotiations Froze During Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011916486h
News

Todd Boehly 'on Course' to Complete Chelsea Takeover by May 31

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1008549616h
News

Chelsea Qualify for 2022/23 UEFA Champions League After Arsenal Defeat at Newcastle

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011289570h (4)
News

It Would Be Criminal for Government to Block Chelsea Foundation Donating £2.5BN to Ukraine, Says Former UNICEF Executive

By Nick Emms15 hours ago