Report: Chelsea Showing Interest in Robert Lewandowski and Transfer is Not 'Impossible'

Chelsea are said to be showing an interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.

The Polish international has established himself as one of the world's best players in his position in recent years, scoring over 300 goals for the Bundesliga Champions since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

With questions being raised over the future of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, the west London side could make a move for Lewandowski in the summer.

As per Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are showing an interest in the striker, a player that boss Thomas Tuchel is said to love.

The journalist reports that at the moment a prospective move is 'a long shot', with Lewandowski believed to want to join Barcelona.

Chelsea will also need to work out what they are going to do with Lukaku, who has been linked with a move back to Inter Milan just a year after he returned to west London last summer.

However while it may not seem likely at the moment, a transfer to Stamford Bridge is not 'impossible'.

Reports on Sunday revealed that the reigning World and European Champions 'could' be in contention to sign the Munich man this summer.

Lewandowski is believed to have told his current club that he wants to leave at the end of the season, having spent nearly ten years at the German giants.

As it stands Chelsea are unable to buy any new players as a result of the sanctions on Roman Abramovich but once their pending takeover has been completed, they will be able to operate in the transfer market once again.

