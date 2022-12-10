Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Villarreal Defender Juan Foyth

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Chelsea are showing an interest in Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

Juan Foyth has formed himself into quite an impressive full-back since leaving Tottenham Hotspur to join Villarreal, and he is now gaining some attention from Chelsea.

The search for a right-back is well and truly underway at Chelsea as they look to provide competition and depth for Reece James, and Foyth is one of the names on the list.

Chelsea are monitoring a number of full-backs in the hopes of a January move.

According to Fichajes in Spain, Chelsea are showing interest in Villarreal defender Juan Foyth as they continue their search for a full-back in January.

Foyth has already spent some time in England at Spurs, and left the club in 2021 to join permanently after a stint on loan at Villarreal the season before.

The Argentinian won the Europa League with the Spanish club under Unai Emery, and was a huge reason why they went all the way with his pace and power.

Juan Foyth in action for Villarreal.

Chelsea want a right-back in January, and are in the hunt for a number of players that could possibly become competition for Reece James. Foyth is certainly not the only target for the Blue's.

Denzel Dumfries is said to top the list, and will be the expected target if Chelsea do decide to choose him. Interest in Foyth for now, and could become more in the coming weeks.

