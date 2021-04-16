Report: Chelsea showing most interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are currently showing the strongest in Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

The 17-year-old has become one of the hottest young talents in world football after his £25 million move to Dortmund from Birmingham City.

Bellingham has flourished in the Bundesliga and was on hand, albeit they ended up losing the game, to pick out a stunning goal into the top corner against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

And as per Eurosport and Dean Jones, Chelsea 'are the club most interested at this stage as they consider how the side will continue to evolve under Thomas Tuchel'.

Bellingham is believed to be happy at Dortmund and is ready to stay next season even if they don't qualify for the Champions League - a factor which could affect the futures of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

Dortmund believe the teenager could reach a value of £100 million with Liverpool also keeping a keen eye on the England international.

As per the report, Bellingham intends to return to England one day, so it is rather a question of when and where, not if.

Chelsea's recruitment team have been assessing the midfield at the club and after Frank Lampard was heavily interested in west Ham's Declan Rice, there is a 'growing feeling' that Bellingham could possibly be a better buy for the club moving forward.

A transfer this summer 'would be difficult' as Dortmund look to keep hold of their young stars as they prepare to make a staggering profit when the time comes to sell Bellingham.

