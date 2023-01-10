Report: Chelsea Signing A Right-Back Has Become A Priority

It's not often a team can look completely different when you take just one player out of it, but Chelsea without Reece James is a prime example of what it looks like when that happens.

The Blue's are nowhere near the threat they can be when Reece James is not in the team, and it's a problem that the club have decided must be addressed in the January window.

A right-back has become a priority and a number of targets have already been highlighted.

Reece James injury made signing a right-back a priority for Chelsea. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea decided a right-back signing was a priority after seeing how Chelsea perform without Reece James in the team.

James is set to miss up to four weeks of action with a reoccurrence of the knee injury he suffered in October, and Chelsea now feel the need to sign a right-back in January

A right-back will not only be signed because of the injury to Reece James, but more so to provide competition for him and push him on to that next level when he is fit.

Pedro Porro is a target for Chelsea in January. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There are a number of targets at the moment for Chelsea. Pedro Porro is a concrete link, as is Celtic defender Josip Juranovic.

Chelsea are currently working internally to determine the best plan of action to sign the player they deem to be the best fit for the team going forward.

