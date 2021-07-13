Report: Chelsea Signing Erling Haaland This Summer 'Mission Impossible'

Chelsea's chances of signing Erling Haaland this summer have been rated as possibly 'mission impossible', as per claims in Germany.

Thomas Tuchel wants a new centre-forward this summer and they have targeted Haaland as the man to help Chelsea towards a title challenge.

But the 20-year-old's £68 million release clause doesn't become active until next summer, therefore seeing his price-tag at an eye-watering price of £150 million this year.

Roman Abramovich is ready to fund the move but Dortmund aren't ready to let him go this year, and want Haaland for a further season.

Sky Germany claim Chelsea's hope of signing Haaland 'could be mission impossible' this summer.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky in England has also weighed in on Dortmund's position, adding a deal is now 'very complicated' following Jadon Sancho's departure to Manchester United.

"It is very, very complicated because Dortmund has already sold Jadon Sancho. Dortmund says very clearly: We are not selling Haaland, it is not for sale."

Christian Falk of BILD also reports Dortmund's stance of not wanting to sell Haaland to Chelsea.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has also insisted their plans are for Haaland to stay at the club.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

