Report: Chelsea 'Sounded Out' Over Potential Move for Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard
Chelsea have been alerted to the possibility of signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, according to reports.
The 30-year-old's time in Spain has been hit by injury after injury, limiting him to just 25 starts and 52 appearances since his arrival.
He left Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a staggering £89 million plus add-ons to complete his switch to the Bernabeu.
Hazard has been unable to find his form of old which saw him net 110 goals and bag 92 assists in 352 appearances for Chelsea.
His future at Real is unclear and ESPN are now reporting that several Premier League clubs have been 'sounded out' over the Belgian's availability including Chelsea and Newcastle United.
The report states that whether there is interest there is 'unclear at this stage'.
Hazard was left on the bench by Carlo Ancelotti against Barcelona last weekend after the Italian admitted the Belgian's current problem is that "he has a coach who prefers another player".
He was asked about his future back in June and insisted he wanted to stay at Real.
"I still have three years of contract at Real Madrid. I like the club. I like the players. I will give everything next season for this club. I don't see myself leaving Real Madrid now."
