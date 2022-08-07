Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest

The 21-year-old is looking for a way out of life at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League season commences and the transfer window enters its final month.

After 15 years in the Blues' academy system to their first team, Hudson-Odoi is looking to stay fresh at another club according to new reports.

As per football.london journalist Adam Newson, the England International is pushing the London club to let him leave this summer.

In the tweet, it is revealed that the player is unhappy with the amount of game he is playing, with the star wanting to play more this season.

It is also mentioned that Southampton and Leicester are both interested in the the young talent plying his trade at their clubs.

The Saints have already been linked with Chelsea this window, with defender Kyle Walker-Peters being previously linked with a move to the Bridge.

Kyle Walker-Peters

With Chelsea currently trying to add to their attack with reported interest in Premier League veterans Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy, it is unlikely the club will be looking to move any players on in that position until they have enough depth for the season.

The out of favour Chelsea man made the travelling squad for the Blues' Premier League start against Frank Lampard's Everton, but was unable to make it into the matchday squad.

