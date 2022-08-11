Report: Chelsea Star Conor Gallagher Could Return To Crystal Palace This Summer

The 22-year-old could return to Patrick Viera's Eagles if the former Arsenal man gets his way according to reports.

Gallagher spent the duration of the 2021/22 season at Selhurst Park. In that time he made 39 appearances for the club, even scoring eight times.

The young talent has also had loan spells in Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Brom in his short career as the Blues made use of their vast loan network to bring Gallagher to a point where they could consider him for their squad.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to the Daily Mail, Palace are monitoring how much Gallagher is being used in Chelsea's set-up with the view to try and re-sign him on loan for the season.

Though Blues manager Thomas Tuchel ahs involved the ace in pre-season, but was only allowed a three minute debut in the London outfit's first Premier Leaguer outing against Frank Lampard's Everton.

Palace is aware that if Chelsea aren't willing to give the ace a greater number of minutes, they may be his best chance at breaking into England's World Cup squad.

Gallagher has made four caps for England, but was not involved in last year's Euros, and will want to put his name in contention for the Qatar tournament.

Though he has yet to achieve the same heights in the senior team, the Chelsea man was involved in the England U17's World Cup win, included in the squad with current England Internationals Phil Foden and Marc Guehi.

