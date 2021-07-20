Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Star Myles Peart-Harris on Verge of Brentford Switch

Another youngster keen to leave the Blues.
Chelsea youngster Myles Peart-Harris is set to join fellow west London side Brentford this summer, according to reports.

The 18-year-old could follow in the footsteps of defender Marc Guehi, who recently completed a five-year switch to Crystal Palace in search of regular first-team minutes.

With the attacking midfielder entering the final year of his contract with the Blues, Peart-Harris is ready to leave the Champions League winners and test himself in England's top-flight.

Thomas Frank

According to the latest information from The Athletic, the London-born star is close to sealing a move to newly-promoted Brentford, with a deal in its advanced stages.

Peart-Harris bagged 11 goals and six assists in 23 outings across all competitions for the development squad last term, and he could get regular first-team minutes under his belt for Thomas Frank's side next term.

Lewis Bate, another product of Chelsea's academy, is also nearing a move away from the club, with recent reports suggesting that the midfielder is due to undergo his medical ahead of a move to Leeds United

TF2

It was reported previously that Peart-Harris was 'expected' to leave Chelsea this summer, with several young players wanting to seal an exit ahead of a possible squad overhaul, which would further restrict first-team opportunities for the younger group.

Chelsea have also seen academy star Tino Livramento reject a fresh deal, which is a concerning look for the club, who are struggling to extend the stay of some of their most talented youngsters.

