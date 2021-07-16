Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi is Unwilling to be Part of Erling Haaland Swap

Callum Hudson-Odoi is not willing to be part of any swap deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Englishman has returned to pre-season training as he looks to forge his way into Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea plans for next season.

As per Sky Sports News, the winger will not be part of a swap deal and has a fantastic relationship with Tuchel.

It had previously been reported that Chelsea proposed an offer which would include one of Tammy Abraham or Hudson-Odoi in the deal for Haaland this summer, however these rumours have since been denied.

Hudson-Odoi is keen to impress Tuchel in pre-season and work hard to re-establish himself under the German manager after starting well under him back in February.

However, the 20-year-old wasn't heavily used by Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack.

It remains to be seen where Tuchel sees Hudson-Odoi's main position for the long-term, having been used as both a forward and wing-back last season.

What Hudson-Odoi has said?

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It [the last couple of years] has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

