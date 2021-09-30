Report: Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku's Potential Move to Juventus Revealed

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku was close to joining Juventus before signing for Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Belgian rejoined the Blues in the summer for a club record fee, having initially left back in 2014.

He appeared for Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan before returning to West London for a second stint at the club.

SIPA USA

However according to Calciomercato via Juvefc.com, Lukaku was close to joining Juventus from United in 2019.

The report says that the Old Lady wanted to hijack Inter Milan's move for the striker and were even willing to include Paulo Dybala in a deal.

However, it is believed that the Argentinian wanted to stay in Italy and not be used in such a transfer.

Lukaku enjoyed a successful spell at the Milan based club, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances across the two campaigns he spent there.

Last season, he was on hand to help guide them to their first Serie A title in 11 years with 24 goals, five behind top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since returning to the Blues in August, the Belgium international has enjoyed a successful start to the campaign.

He has scored on his second debut away at Arsenal in the Premier League, a brace against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge and the winner against Zenit in the Champions League.

Chelsea met Juventus on Wednesday night but lost 1-0 away in Turin, with Lukaku making his seventh start of the season.

The Blues return to action on Saturday afternoon when they face Southampton at home in the Premier League.

