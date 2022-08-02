Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Star Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has No Desire In Leaving

Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been surrounded with potential exists from the club this summer with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace being one however, they may find themselves disappointed.

Loftus-Cheek made 40 appearances for the Blues last season seeing most of his game time coming off the bench. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph, the 26-year-old has no intention of leaving the Blues this summer. This means he does not want to be included in any swap deal of sort or stand-alone transfer.

It was reported that Thomas Tuchel wanted to include Loftus-Cheek in a deal to try to persuade Leicester City in opening negotiations for French defender Wesley Fofana. 

Leicester City boss Brendan Rogers has made it apparent to the media that Fofana is not for sale despite Chelsea's efforts. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wesley Fofana

This may leave the Blues disappointed once again as this is yet another needed centre-back that they have failed to bring in. 

Loftus-Cheek's former loan side Crystal Palace has also shown great interest in the 26-year-old this summer as they have suggested a potential loan back to the club. 

The club's hopes of getting their man back on loan have been crushed after the English midfielders wish to stay up the Blues for the upcoming season. 

