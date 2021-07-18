Report: Chelsea's Henry Lawrence Will be Allowed to Leave on Loan Amid Wigan Athletic Interest

He could follow in the footsteps of Reece James by going on loan to Wigan.

Chelsea are ready to let youngster Henry Lawrence leave on loan to Wigan Athletic, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is set to follow in the footsteps of Reece James, who impressed in a loan spell at Wigan in 2018/19.

As per SunSport, Lawrence is to be allowed to leave Chelsea for a loan spell at Wigan.

James was named the Wigan fans and player's player of the season during his season with the Latics and the Blues will be hoping that Lawrence can follow a similair path.

Chelsea have a strong relationship with the League One club, with first team coach Anthony Barry joining the club from Wigan last season.

The Blues have several players ahead of Lawrence in the first team squad and his time will be limited.

The right-back has not trained with Thomas Tuchel and the first team in pre-season as Dujon Sterling and Davide Zappacosta are being utilised as the right-sided players before the first teamers return to training from Euro 2020.

Chelsea were in the market for a right-sided player, with strong links to Achraf Hakimi before the Moroccan signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Adama Traore has also been linked to the club, meaning that Lawrence would find himself even further down the pecking order.

Chelsea are hoping that the 19-year-old can go on loan and gain some valuable experience in League One before returning to the club and reassessing his position in the squad next season.

