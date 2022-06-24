Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest In Atletico Madrid Winger Yannick Carrasco

Belgium forward Yannick Carrasco has been linked to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham as Premier League clubs step up interest in the 28-year-old.

According to Diario AS, the Belgian seems to be happy at the Wanda Metropolitano under Diego Simeone. With two years left on his contract it is understood the forward could potentially sign a new deal with a Spanish team as the club already have plans to give better deals to Jan Oblak, Koke and Antione Greizmann.

Carrasco does not seem to be pushing for a move, however the Belgian does feel like he is under paid and under valued in today's current market. With his current release clause around £51.5 million, we can see why Premier League clubs are knocking on the door.

Atletico Madrid have made it very clear to the Premier League clubs that they want to keep Carrasco at the club due his importance at the club.

The forward managed to register six goals and six assists and has been a regular for Simeone's team last season after re joining the club back in the 19/20 season previously playing in China.

With the departure of Romelu Lukaku, we can expect the Blues to take interest in the top forwards around Europe. Chelsea already have plans on trying to bring Raheem Sterling, Ousmane Dembele and Richarlison to Stamford Bridge but with no success just yet.

